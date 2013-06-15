* Wigan appoint Owen Coyle to replace Roberto Martinez

* Priority is promotion back to the Premier League (Updates with Wigan confirmation of appointment)

June 14 FA Cup holders Wigan Athletic have appointed former Bolton Wanderers manager Owen Coyle to replace Roberto Martinez with the task of getting them back into the Premier League.

Wigan, who were relegated to the Championship (second divison) three days after winning their first major trophy, named 46-year-old Coyle as their 37th manager on Friday.

He begins work immediately and will be formally presented to the media early next week as the replacement for Spaniard Roberto Martinez, who has left to manage Everton.

Bolton and Wigan are local rivals in the north-west of England and Coyle's record of relegation with the former in 2012 and failure to achieve immediate promotion back to the top flight may go down badly with some Wigan fans.

He was sacked by Bolton in October.

"People will remember him from getting promotion at Burnley. He had a tough time at Bolton, some of our fans will remember that too," Wigan owner Dave Whelan told Sky Sports News.

"He has a belief in Wigan Athletic and I can feel that."

Sportswear and leisure magnate Whelan said the "total and utter priority" was promotion in two seasons despite Wigan appearing in the Europa League next term for the first time.

Scotsman Coyle faces a tough task with players being linked in the media with moves away and fears that fans could now desert a side which shot up the divisions thanks to Whelan's money despite being in a rugby league stronghold.

"It was a blow to lose their Premier League status last year but what we've got to do is take them back as quickly as possible," former Ireland international Coyle, who has been out of work since being sacked by Bolton, told Sky.

"There's no doubt that I'm ready (to come back into the game). I've been there, I've done it and I'm looking forward to trying to get Wigan back to the Premier League and hopefully that's at the first opportunity," he added. (Writing by Mark Meadows and Alison Wildey; Editing by Sonia Oxley and Ken Ferris)