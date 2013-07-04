Soccer-Everyone at Liverpool playing for his future, says Klopp
Feb 28 Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp said everyone at the Premier League club was playing for his future following Monday's 3-1 loss by struggling champions Leicester City.
July 4 FA Cup holders Wigan Athletic signed former England goalkeeper Scott Carson from Turkey's Bursaspor on a three-year deal on Thursday to help them in their bid to get back in the Premier League.
The 27-year-old, whose arrival was announced on the Championship club's website (www.wiganlatics.co.uk), is the fifth signing in a week by new manager Owen Coyle.
"Coming into a squad with a new look to it is exciting," said Carson who spent two years in Turkey. Last season Bursaspor finished fourth and qualified for the 2013-14 Europa League.
"There are plenty of players coming in at the moment but there are also a number of guys here who have been at the club for a long time so I'm sure they'll help lads like myself settle in. Right now I can't wait to start getting involved."
No financial details were announced. Carson has not played for England since November 2011. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin; editing by Tony Jimenez)
Feb 28 Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane believes he is one of the best strikers in the world after his hat-trick in Sunday's 4-0 win over Stoke City took him past 20 goals in all competitions for a third successive season.
Feb 28 Chelsea wing back Victor Moses will temporarily cast aside the fond memories of his time at West Ham United when the London rivals meet in the Premier League at the London Stadium on Monday.