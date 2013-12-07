UPDATE 2-Soccer-Bayern run riot again to crush dispirited Arsenal 10-2 on aggregate
* Arsenal exit at last 16 stage for seventh consecutive season (Adds quotes)
LONDON Dec 7 English FA Cup holders Wigan Athletic appointed former Manchester City and East Germany striker Uwe Rosler as manager of the Championship club on Saturday.
Rosler, 45, joins from League One (third tier) Brentford after compensation was agreed and replaces Owen Coyle, who left Wigan less than six months after taking over from Spaniard Roberto Martinez.
"Uwe is one of the brightest young managers in the Football League and his ambition is to manage in the Premier League," Wigan chairman Dave Whelan told the club website (www.wiganlatics.co.uk).
"He impressed me enormously when I spoke to him, he has a strong philosophy about how to play the game and has a desire to shape all aspects of the long term future of the club. I think he can and will achieve great things here at Wigan Athletic."
Wigan, relegated from the top flight last season after stunning Manchester City 1-0 to win the FA Cup, are currently 14th in the Championship.
They are third in Europa League Group D but can still qualify for the knockout stages. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Pritha Sarkar)
* Arsenal exit at last 16 stage for seventh consecutive season (Adds quotes)
NAPLES, Italy, March 7 Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos performed another rescue act to wreck Napoli's brave comeback attempt and take the Champions League title-holders into the quarter-finals on Tuesday after they had taken a first-half battering.
LONDON, March 7 Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger blamed a "scandalous" refereeing decision for his team's 5-1 humiliation by Bayern Munich on Tuesday, which sent them out of the Champions League at the last-16 stage for the seventh season in a row.