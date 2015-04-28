By Ken Ferris
April 28 Wigan Athletic, whose meteoric rise saw
them reach the Premier League and lift the FA Cup, will play in
the third tier of English football next season after a second
relegation in three years was confirmed on Tuesday.
The Latics' fate was sealed when Rotherham United beat
Reading 2-1 with second-half goals from Matt Derbyshire and Lee
Frecklington to secure their Championship status.
That result also saw Millwall relegated after their five
years in the second tier.
Unfashionable Wigan, hailing from a rugby-mad town, were
transformed under owner and ex-chairman Dave Whelan from
also-rans to a team dining at the top table, culminating in a
shock FA Cup final win over Manchester City at Wembley in 2013.
However, they became the first side to win the Cup and be
relegated in the same season, after which manager Roberto
Martinez, the architect of their attractive possession-based
game, left for Everton.
Owen Coyle replaced Spaniard Martinez but he was gone by
Christmas, after which Uwe Rosler lasted less than a year and
Malky Mackay fewer than five months before he was replaced by
Gary Caldwell, who has taken them down.
"It's a sad day for everyone associated with Wigan Athletic
but we will bounce back, I want that to be the main message to
our fans tonight," Chairman David Sharpe said on the north-west
club's website (www.wiganlatics.co.uk).
"Our only target next season is promotion, nothing else will
suffice and the job of rebuilding the club is already well under
way under Gary Caldwell and his staff.
"At Wigan Athletic we believe. So let's dust ourselves down
and be ready for the challenge of getting this club promoted at
the first attempt."
While the automatic promotion and relegation places in the
Championship have now been decided, two playoff spots are still
up for grabs on Saturday with Ipswich Town, Derby County,
Brentford and Wolverhampton Wanderers in contention.
Middlesbrough and Norwich City are already in the playoffs
with two semi-finals leading to a Wembley showpiece match
offering the winners a place in the Premier League along with
Watford and Bournemouth, who have all but secured promotion.
- - - -
1 Watford 45 27 7 11 90 49 88 41
2 Bournemouth 45 25 12 8 95 45 87 50
3 Middlesbrough 45 25 9 11 68 37 84 31
4 Norwich City 45 24 11 10 84 46 83 38
5 Ipswich Town 45 22 12 11 70 51 78 19
6 Derby County 45 21 14 10 85 53 77 32
7 Brentford 45 22 9 14 75 59 75 16
8 Wolverhampton Wanderers 45 21 12 12 66 54 75 12
