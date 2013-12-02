Dec 2 Owen Coyle parted company with English FA Cup holders Wigan Athletic on Monday, less than six months after replacing Roberto Martinez as manager of the Championship club.

Scot Coyle, 47, was given the task of leading Wigan back to the Premier League after Spaniard Martinez joined Everton in the close season.

Wigan suffered a fourth defeat in five games on Sunday when they lost 3-1 at home to Derby County.

That defeat left them 14th in the table, Coyle having led them to six wins in 16 league games.

Wigan are third in Europa League Group D but could still qualify for the knockout stages. (Reporting by Tim Collings; editing by Tony Jimenez)