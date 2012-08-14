* Agrees three-year deal with Premier League side
MADRID Aug 14 Wigan Athletic have signed Ivory
Coast striker Arouna Kone from La Liga side Levante, the two
clubs said on Tuesday.
"The 28-year-old becomes (manager) Roberto Martinez's fourth
signing of the summer transfer window," Wigan said on their
website (www.wiganlatics.co.uk).
Neither the Premier League club nor Levante revealed how
much the deal was worth. British media reports put it at 2.7
million pounds ($4.24 million).
Kone, a strong and pacy forward with a powerful shot, netted
15 goals for Levante last season, helping the modest
Valencia-based club qualify for European competition for the
first time.
Joining Levante after an injury-disrupted stint at Sevilla,
he previously won the Dutch championship three times with PSV
Eindhoven.
He began his career with local team Rio Sport d'Anyama and
signed for Belgian side Lierse in 2002, finishing top scorer in
his first season before joining Dutch side Roda.
He has made 35 appearances for Ivory Coast and scored nine
goals, representing his country at the 2006 and 2008 Africa Cup
of Nations and the 2006 World Cup in Germany.
($1 = 0.6375 British pounds)
