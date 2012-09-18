LONDON, Sept 18 Stoke City defender Andy Wilkinson has been charged with violent conduct by the Football Association following an incident involving Manchester City's Mario Balotelli on Saturday.

Italy striker Balotelli fell to the ground after apparent contact between the players and, although referee Mark Clattenburg missed it at the time, Wilkinson has been charged following video evidence.

Wilkinson, who could face a three-game ban if found guilty of using his elbow, has until 1700GMT on Wednesday to contest the charge, the FA said in a statement on Tuesday.

The match ended 1-1 with champions City equalising after Peter Crouch had given Stoke the lead despite appearing to use his hand to control the ball.

(Reporting by Martyn Herman; Editing by John Mehaffey)