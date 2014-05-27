LONDON May 27 Arsenal midfielder Jack Wilshere, who missed the last two months of the season after fracturing his foot, says he will be fit to play for England at the World Cup.

The 22-year-old, who has won 15 caps, told Sky Sports that he had been training for the last six weeks and was over the injury he sustained playing for Arsenal against Stoke City on March 1.

Asked if he was close to peak fitness, he replied: "I am... I have been training for a long time. I am yet to play a game, but I have been training for six weeks and I probably need a few games, but I am feeling good.

"I am lucky we've got quite a few warm-up games. Some nations are not playing as many, so hopefully I will be able to get some minutes under my belt before the big kickoff."

England, who spent last week training in Portugal, are continuing their preparations back at home this week before playing Peru at Wembley on Friday.

They then meet Ecuador and Honduras in Miami next week before leaving for Brazil.

Their opening match is against Italy in Manaus on June 14, and it is followed by games against Uruguay on June 19 and Costa Rica on June 24.

(Reporting by Mike Collett, editing by Neville Dalton)