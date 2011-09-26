Sept 26 Arsenal and England midfielder Jack
Wilshere could be out until late February after undergoing ankle
surgery on Monday, adding to the woes of the Premier League
club.
He suffered a stress fracture of his right ankle in a
pre-season friendly and it failed to heal naturally.
"The initial indications are that the surgery has been
successful and Jack will now undergo a prolonged period of
rehabilitation," a club statement said.
"It is envisaged Jack's rehabilitation will take a period of
four to five months."
Arsenal are 12th in the league after six games and have
struggled without the midfielder, who had forced his way into
the England first team before his injury.
(Writing by Mark Meadows, editing by Tony Jimenez; To query or
comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)