LONDON, June 12 Arsenal and England midfielder Jack Wilshere will continue with his all-action displays despite considering a calmer approach to matches following a string of injuries.

The 23-year-old is returning to full fitness for the first time in six months after undergoing an ankle operation following a late challenge from Manchester United's Paddy McNair in November.

During his recovery period Wilshere, whose career has been plagued by persistent injuries, thought about adapting his style following suggestions it would help avoid similar knocks.

"When I was injured I read a few people who said that. I thought maybe they are right, maybe I should change it a little bit," Wilshere told a news conference on Friday.

"As soon as I came back on my first game naturally I wanted to pick up the ball up and run with it, I can't change that. I can work on a few things maybe.

"You look at the best dribblers in the world like Lionel Messi and Andres Iniesta, and when they run with the ball the ball's always close to them.

"I can work on that. But I definitely won't be changing my game."

England are top of Euro 2016 qualifying Group E with 15 points from five games and play Slovenia on Sunday hoping to extend their unbeaten run of 10 matches.

Roy Hodgson's side drew 0-0 against Ireland in a drab friendly in Dublin last weekend but Wilshere believes England will be much sharper against Slovenia.

"We are not going into the game thinking we want a draw. But at the same time we don't want to lose a game," he said.

"We want to keep that unbeaten run going. We feel we have enough quality to go over there and win the game.

"We kept a clean sheet on Sunday, it wasn't the best performance but we did keep a clean sheet. If we can do that on Sunday, I think we can win the game." (Reporting by Michael Hann, editing by Ed Osmond)