Soccer-Van Dijk not for sale, Southampton want core group intact
Feb 28 Southampton have no plans to sell defender Virgil van Dijk and are determined to retain the core group of the current team, chairman Ralph Krueger has said.
LONDON Dec 24 The abusive hand gesture Jack Wilshere directed at Manchester City fans this month was a reaction to jibes about his children, the Arsenal and England midfielder explained on Tuesday.
The 21-year-old said he regretted his reaction, which resulted in a two-game suspension, and he would have to learn his lesson.
"Suppose I will just have to take the abuse about my kids in future," Wilshere said on his Twitter account.
"Anyway, one more game to go! Can't wait to be back."
Having missed second-placed Arsenal's goalless draw with Chelsea on Monday, Wilshere will complete his ban by sitting out Thursday's Premier League visit to West Ham United.
The player will be back for the match at Newcastle United on Sunday.
Arsenal were beaten 6-3 by City at the Etihad Stadium on Dec. 14. (Reporting by Tim Collings; editing by Tony Jimenez)
Feb 28 Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic has likened himself to a lion after his brace in Sunday's 3-2 League Cup final win over Southampton took his goal tally to 26 this season.
Feb 28 Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp said everyone at the Premier League club was playing for his future following Monday's 3-1 loss by struggling champions Leicester City.