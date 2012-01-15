LONDON Jan 15 Former Hull City striker
Dean Windass has revealed he tried to commit suicide this month
after battling with drink and depression following the end of
his playing career two years ago.
Windass, 42, who scored the goal that took his home town
club Hull into the top flight of English soccer for the first
time in their 104-year history in 2008, also appeared in the
Premier League for Bradford City and Middlesbrough.
He played in the Scottish Premier League with Aberdeen and
finally ended his professional career, which spanned 19 seasons,
in 2010.
Windass, who is the same age as Gary Speed, the Wales
manager who comiitted suicide last Novermber, told The People
newspaper published on Sunday of his troubles which include the
breakup of his 18-year marriage, drinking and financial worries.
"I have cried every day for the last two years since
retiring. People outside football think we have it all. But I
was in a hole that I honestly didn't know how to get out of," he
said. "Just over a week ago I hit rock bottom and decided to end
it all.
"I first took an overdose and when that didn't work tried to
hang myself. I felt so alone and believed I had nothing to live
for.
"I need to sort myself out which is why I'm speaking out
now. It's part of me getting better - part of the healing
process."
"People have this image of me as this big strong man who can
take anything life throws at him. But I'm not ashamed to say I
wanted to end it after a string of setbacks."
"I knew I'd been a fool but I couldn't shake off the
depression at feeling what a failure I'd become."
Windass said he could not cope after finishing his career
and began drinking, often consuming 15 pints of lager and lime.
He said his marriage broke up and with little income, estranged
from his family and grieving for his father John who had
recently died, he decided to kill himself.
"Just days ago, alone and drunk at my home in Hull I
swallowed a load of tablets, I think they were painkillers," he
said. A former girlfriend turned up and saved him.
He said the following day, he tried to use a bedsheet to
hang himself.
"I tied it to a handrail at the top of the stairs but it was
too long. I was quite drunk and couldn't get it to work so I got
a belt instead. At that point a friend came round so I couldn't
go through with it."
He added: "We're not the brightest but you play football all
your life. There are hundreds of footballers in the same boat
(after retirement). There is nothing to get up for in the
morning."
Windass said that although at the height of his fame he was
earning more than half a million pounds ($764,000) a year, most
of his money was now gone and he was living on what little
savings he had left.
"The Professional Footballers' Association or the governing
body need to help us. I have hurt the people closest to me, so
I've come out today and admitted I need help, he said."
($1 = 0.6542 British pounds)
(Reporting by Mike Collett; Editing by John Mehaffey)