LONDON, May 3 English champions and runners-up
since the league restarted in the 1946-47 season after World War
Two.
Chelsea sealed their fifth title on Sunday.
Champions Runners-up
1946-47 - Liverpool Manchester United
1947-48 - Arsenal Manchester United
1948-49 - Portsmouth Manchester United
1949-50 - Portsmouth Wolverhampton Wanderers
1950-51 - Tottenham Hotspur Manchester United
1951-52 - Manchester United Tottenham Hotspur
1952-53 - Arsenal Preston North End
1953-54 - Wolverhampton Wanderers West Bromwich Albion
1954-55 - Chelsea Wolverhampton Wanderers
1955-56 - Manchester United Blackpool
1956-57 - Manchester United Tottenham Hotspur
1957-58 - Wolverhampton Wanderers Preston North End
1958-59 - Wolverhampton Wanderers Manchester United
1959-60 - Burnley Wolverhampton Wanderers
1960-61 - Tottenham Hotspur Sheffield Wednesday
1961-62 - Ipswich Town Burnley
1962-63 - Everton Tottenham Hotspur
1963-64 - Liverpool Manchester United
1964-65 - Manchester United Leeds United
1965-66 - Liverpool Leeds United
1966-67 - Manchester United Nottingham Forest
1967-68 - Manchester City Manchester United
1968-69 - Leeds United Liverpool
1969-70 - Everton Leeds United
1970-71 - Arsenal Leeds United
1971-72 - Derby County Leeds United
1972-73 - Liverpool Arsenal
1973-74 - Leeds United Liverpool
1974-75 - Derby County Liverpool
1975-76 - Liverpool Queens Park Rangers
1976-77 - Liverpool Manchester City
1977-78 - Nottingham Forest Liverpool
1978-79 - Liverpool Nottingham Forest
1979-80 - Liverpool Manchester United
1980-81 - Aston Villa Ipswich Town
1981-82 - Liverpool Ipswich Town
1982-83 - Liverpool Watford
1983-84 - Liverpool Southampton
1984-85 - Everton Liverpool
1985-86 - Liverpool Everton
1986-87 - Everton Liverpool
1987-88 - Liverpool Manchester United
1988-89 - Arsenal Liverpool
1989-90 - Liverpool Aston Villa
1990-91 - Arsenal Liverpool
1991-92 - Leeds United Manchester United
1992-93 - Manchester United Aston Villa
1993-94 - Manchester United Blackburn Rovers
1994-95 - Blackburn Rovers Manchester United
1995-96 - Manchester United Newcastle United
1996-97 - Manchester United Newcastle United
1997-98 - Arsenal Manchester United
1998-99 - Manchester United Arsenal
1999-00 - Manchester United Arsenal
2000-01 - Manchester United Arsenal
2001-02 - Arsenal Liverpool
2002-03 - Manchester United Arsenal
2003-04 - Arsenal Chelsea
2004-05 - Chelsea Arsenal
2005-06 - Chelsea Manchester United
2006-07 - Manchester United Chelsea
2007-08 - Manchester United Chelsea
2008-09 - Manchester United Liverpool
2009-10 - Chelsea Manchester United
2010-11 - Manchester United Chelsea
2011-12 - Manchester City Manchester United
2012-13 - Manchester United Manchester City
2013-14 - Manchester City Liverpool
2014-15 - Chelsea TBC
Since the League began in 1888-89, the following clubs have won
the title:
20 - Manchester United
18 - Liverpool
13 - Arsenal
9 - Everton
7 - Aston Villa, Sunderland
5 - Newcastle United, Chelsea
4 - Sheffield Wednesday, Manchester City 3 - Huddersfield Town,
Leeds United, Wolverhampton Wanderers, Blackburn Rovers
2 - Portsmouth, Preston North End, Burnley, Tottenham Hotspur,
Derby County
1 - Sheffield United, West Bromwich Albion, Nottingham Forest,
Ipswich Town
(Editing by Toby Davis)