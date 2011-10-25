Oct 25 Wolverhampton Wanderers manager Mick McCarthy has hit out at the "mindless idiots" among the club's fans who jeered his substitutions in the 2-2 home draw with promoted Swansea City at the weekend.

McCarthy's team have slumped to 16th in the English Premier League after a poor run of results and some supporters chanted 'You don't know what you're doing' during Saturday's match.

"There were lots of dissenting quarters but I'm over that," the former Ireland defender told the club's website (www.wolves.co.uk) on the eve of Wednesday's League Cup fourth-round tie with Manchester City.

"My frustration has gone and all my toys are back in the pram -- my rattle, my dummy and I'm alright. Let's not give any credit (to the) dissenting voices, the mindless idiots that do it."

Wolves were 2-0 down to Swansea when McCarthy brought on Nenad Milijas and Adlene Guedioura for Adam Hammill and Matt Jarvis.

The substitutions had the desired effect though as the home team scored two goals in the last five minutes to earn a share of the points.