LONDON, April 22 Wolverhampton Wanderers became the first club to be relegated from the Premier League this season when they failed to beat Manchester City at Molineux on Sunday.

Wolves lost 2-0, leaving them adrift on 23 points with the maximum they can collect now 32, which would still put them in the relegation positions.

Bolton Wanderers (30 points) and Blackburn Rovers (31) are above them in the drop zone, behind Queens Park Rangers and Wigan Athletic who both have 34.

Wolves have spent three seasons in the top flight, finishing 15th and 17th in the last two, but after sacking manager Mick McCarthy in February and replacing him with his assistant Terry Connor, they have picked up just two points from 10 matches and been botom of the table for the last month.

