LONDON May 7 Wolverhampton Wanderers sacked manager Dean Saunders on Tuesday following the club's second successive relegation.

After dropping out of the Premier League last season, Wolves' downward spiral continued this term and they were relegated to the third tier for the first time since 1989 after a 2-0 defeat at Brighton on Saturday.

Former Wales international Saunders, hired in January in an attempt to revive the club's fortunes, lasted 20 matches, managing to win five in that time.

"Wolves would like to thank Dean and (assistant manager) Brian (Carey) for their efforts in what has been a very difficult period for everyone, and wish them both the very best for the future," a club statement said.

Saunders replaced Norwegian Stale Solbacken who took charge in July last year. (Reporting by Martyn Herman; Editing by Clare Fallon)