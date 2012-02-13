(Updates with details, byline)
By Mike Collett
LONDON Feb 13 Wolverhampton Wanderers
sacked their manager Mick McCarthy on Monday, a day after they
lost 5-1 at home to local rivals West Bromwich Albion and
slipped back into the bottom three of the Premier League.
McCarthy, 53, was appointed Wolves manager in July 2006,
winning promotion to the Premier League in 2009 but has lost his
job following Wolves' fourth successive home league defeat.
In a statement on their website (www.wolves.co.uk), the club
said it was "a difficult decision to terminate Mick's contract"
but that assistant Terry Connor would take charge of training
until a new manager is appointed.
Sunday's defeat means Wolves have picked up only one point
from their last six home matches and have won only once in their
last 13 in all competitions.
McCarthy apologised afterwards to Wolves fans, many of whom
protested by the statue of Billy Wright, who skippered them to
three League titles in their 1950s heyday.
McCarthy said on Sunday: "I would say this is my most
difficult day as a manager. I have apologised for the
performance and I have never done that before.
"But I feel it is warranted - we were awful in the last half
an hour. We capitulated which is not something associated with
me or my teams. It was very disappointing."
Wolves, one of England's top clubs in the 1950s, winning the
title in 1954, 1958 and 1959, later fell as low as the fourth
division in the late 1980s before climbing back to the top.
They had one season in the Premier League in 2003-04 before
returning to the second tier until McCarthy took them back in
2009. They started this season well, winning their opening two
games but have won only three league matches since then.
Their last victory was the 2-1 win at Queens Park Rangers on
Feb.4 which McCarthy described as the result to kick-start their
revival, but sadly for him that optimism was crushed by West
Brom, their fiercest local rivals.
McCarthy, who previously managed Millwall, Ireland and
Sunderland, was the third Premier League manager to part company
with his club this season following Steve Bruce at Sunderland
and Neil Warnock at QPR.
Bookmakers have made former Liverpool boss Rafa Benitez and
ex-West Ham United manager Alan Curbishley favourites to replace
McCarthy.
(Reporting by Mike Collett, editing by Mark Meadows)