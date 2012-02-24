Feb 24 Premier League strugglers Wolverhampton Wanderers appointed Terry Connor as manager until the end of the season on Friday.

The club, third from bottom in the table, had put Connor in temporary charge after Mick McCarthy's sacking last week while they looked for a new manager before handing over the reins to the former assistant for the remaining 13 games of the season.

"Since we made the difficult decision to part company with Mick, we have been through a diligent process of assessing potential candidates," chairman Steve Morgan said on the club website (www.wolves.co.uk).

"Having spoken to a number of people we have drawn that process to a close and myself and the board are unanimous that Terry is the right man to lead the club for the remainder of the season."

Those who have turned down the job, according to widespread reports in the British media, include Alan Curbishley, the former Charlton Athletic manager, Walter Smith the former Rangers and Everton boss and Steve Bruce, who recently left Sunderland.

Wolves travel to Newcastle United for a league game on Saturday. (Reporting by Sonia Oxley; Editing by Martyn Herman)