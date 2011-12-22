LONDON Dec 22 The English FA appointed
its first woman board member since it was formed in 1863 when it
named Heather Rabbatts as one of two new independent
non-executive directors on Thursday.
Rabbatts, aged 56, is a former director at London club
Millwall who has vast experience in public and private sector
business and governance and football.
She will be joined by Roger Devlin, 54, who has expertise in
banking, sport, media rights, property and hotels.
FA Chairman David Bernstein said in a statement: "This is an
important moment for the FA and represents a significant change
to our governance structures.
The appointments are expected to be ratified by the FA
Council in the New Year.
Rabbatts said: "Having worked across media, business and
football I hope to bring those experiences to my work at the FA.
In particular, over many years, including my time at Millwall, I
have worked across communities to both improve participation and
to develop talent."
The FA, the world's first football association, will
celebrate its 150th anniversary in October 2013.
