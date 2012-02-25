* Man City ease to 18th straight home league win
LONDON, Feb 25 Manchester City took
another step towards the Premier League title when they brushed
aside Blackburn Rovers 3-0 for their 18th successive home league
win to move five points clear of Manchester United at the top of
the table on Saturday.
Chelsea ended a five-match run without a win when they beat
Bolton Wanderers 3-0 to ease some of the pressure on under-fire
coach Andre Villas-Boas.
Newcastle United, challenging for a top four finish for the
first time since 2003, stumbled to a 2-2 home draw with
Wolverhampton Wanderers for whom Terry Connor was in charge for
the first time as caretaker manager.
There appears to be no stopping City who won with goals from
Mario Balotelli, Sergio Aguero and substitute Edin Dzeko to move
on to 63 points from 26 matches, five clear of the champions who
play at Norwich City on Sunday.
Tottenham Hotspur, who visit Arsenal in the North London
derby on Sunday, are third on 53 points, seven ahead of Chelsea.
Arsenal are fifth on 43, the same tally as Newcastle United.
THUMPING SHOT
The reconciliation of Argentine striker Carlos Tevez with
his club dominated the off-field headlines earlier in the week,
but Man City's form on the field showed again they could well
win their first title since 1968 whether he plays or not.
Their victory was rarely in doubt after Balotelli ended a
swift City counter-attack by thumping home first time after 30
minutes. Aguero made it 2-0 when he took advantage of Rovers
goalkeeper Paul Robinson's flap at a corner to fire in from
close range after 52 minutes.
Dzeko scored with a superb header after 81 minutes - less
than two minutes after replacing Balotelli - which completed
five successive domestic and Europa League wins for City during
the month.
"It has been a good February, and now we need a good March
and April and to be top of the table in May," happy City boss
Roberto Mancini told ESPN afterwards.
"We had to be patient, it was difficult, Blackburn play with
10 players behind the ball and if you don't score you have a
problem but in the end we scored three goals with all three
strikers scoring and we deserved to win the game."
Balotelli celebrated his goal in his usual manner by raising
his shirt to reveal a t-shirt with the slogan "Raffaella I Love
You" in Italian, and while he may love his girlfriend, Mancini
was also full of adoration for him.
"He scored a fantastic goal, he had a very good game again,"
he said.
City have become the first top flight side to win 13
consecutive home league games from the start of a season since
Newcastle in 1996, and only the sixth top flight side to win 18
home league games in a row since the League started in 1888.
The result left Blackburn mired in the drop zone in 18th
place after being totally outclassed.
CHELSEA WIN
Chelsea put their recent dismal run behind them and eased
some of the pressure on Villas-Boas with their eighth successive
league win over Bolton who are one off the bottom.
The future of the 34-year-old Portuguese has come under
intense scrutiny after a poor run of results and widespread
reports of dressing room unrest.
However goals from David Luiz, who curled in the opener
after 48 minutes, a 61st minute close-range Didier Drogba header
and a 79th minute volley lifted some of the gloom surrounding
Stamford Bridge in recent weeks.
The goals from Drogba and Lampard were both milestones too.
Lampard's was his 150th career league goal including his early
spell at West Ham United, while Drogba's made him Chelsea's
fourth all-time highest scorer with 151 in all competitions.
Villas-Boas told Sky Sports afterwards: "It was a good
result and gets us back on track for Champions League
qualification. It was an important three points and hopefully we
can build on that for the future.
"There is a big fixture tomorrow between Arsenal and
Tottenham and hopefully we can benefit from that in some way."
Newcastle's hopes of a top four finish took a knock as they
were held 2-2 at home by Wolves.
They raced into a two-goal lead with goals from Papiss Demba
Cisse and an edge-of-the-box screamer from Jonas Gutierrez after
18 minutes but Wolves, who sacked Mick McCarthy this month,
fought back with goals by Matt Jarvis and Kevin Doyle to edge
out of the relegation zone.
Fulham pushed their former boss Mark Hughes, now managing
their West London neighbours Queens Park Rangers, closer to the
bottom three with a 1-0 win at Loftus Road where Pavel
Pogrebnyak scored the only goal after seven minutes.
Mali international Samba Diakite was sent off on his QPR
debut, the fifth QPR player sent off at home this season.
West Bromwich Albion beat Sunderland 4-0 while Wigan
Athletic stayed bottom after a 0-0 draw with Aston Villa.
