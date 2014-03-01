March 1 Yeovil Town had three players sent off and scored an own goal but still managed to escape with a 1-1 draw at Reading after a bizarre second half in England's second-tier Championship on Saturday.

There were farcical scenes at the Madejski Stadium as the visitors, who led 1-0 at halftime, finished with eight men having levelled the scores by putting the ball in their own net.

Relegation-threatened Yeovil had taken a surprise 20th minute lead against playoff hopefuls Reading through Shane Duffy but the match changed in the 65th minute when Town defender Byron Webster was shown a red card for a foul in the area.

Adam Le Fondre missed the resulting penalty but Yeovil gave the hosts an equaliser when Tom Lawrence sliced a clearance into his own net in a goalmouth scramble in the 69th minute.

Yeovil's implosion wasn't finished there and soon after the own goal they had Joe Ralls sent off for a bad challenge.

Kieffer Moore was then dismissed for a second yellow card three minutes from time but the eight men held out to salvage a point that lifted them off the foot of the table on goal difference while Reading dropped out of the playoff places. (Writing by Sam Holden; Editing by Ken Ferris)