Aug 6 Nigeria captain Joseph Yobo has signed a
three-year deal with Turkish side Fenerbahce, his former club
Everton announced on Monday.
Yobo, 31, had been at Fenerbahce for the past two seasons
and finally made the move permanent after both clubs agreed to
an undisclosed transfer fee.
"The permanent switch is done and I am also switching to
help the team do well on the pitch," Yobo told Everton's
official website (www.evertonfc.com).
"It's been a long journey into achieving this dream and now
is the time to pay the club and fans back with a great
performance."
