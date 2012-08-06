Aug 6 Nigeria captain Joseph Yobo has signed a three-year deal with Turkish side Fenerbahce, his former club Everton announced on Monday.

Yobo, 31, had been at Fenerbahce for the past two seasons and finally made the move permanent after both clubs agreed to an undisclosed transfer fee.

"The permanent switch is done and I am also switching to help the team do well on the pitch," Yobo told Everton's official website (www.evertonfc.com).

"It's been a long journey into achieving this dream and now is the time to pay the club and fans back with a great performance."

(Reporting By Mark Pangallo; Editing by Brian Homewood)