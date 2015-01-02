Soccer-Austria leave it late to beat Moldova
VIENNA, March 24 Austria squandered a hatful of chances before two goals in the last 15 minutes gave them a 2-0 win over Moldova which kept their World Cup qualifying hopes alive on Friday.
LONDON Jan 2 Japanese international Maya Yoshida has signed a new three-year contract that will keep him at high-flying Southampton until 2018.
"He is an important player," manager Ronald Koeman told the Premier League club's official YouTube channel on Friday. "We have a lot of competition with the centre backs but he's doing very well and I'm very happy about his new contract.
"He has played right back and centre back and it's very good to have these kinds of players because then you can change positions."
Southampton, who are fourth in the league, host Championship club Ipswich Town in the third round of the FA Cup on Sunday.
Yoshida is in Japan's squad for the Asian Cup in Australia that starts on Jan. 9. (Editing by Tony Jimenez)
LONDON, March 24 England goalkeeper Joe Hart hailed the experimental 3-4-3 formation that manager Gareth Southgate adopted against Germany on Wednesday, saying that it was good to see them try "something new".