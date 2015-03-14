LONDON, March 14 Here is a list of the eight
youngest players in Premier League history after 16-year-old
Rushian Hepburn-Murphy made his Aston Villa debut in a 4-0 win
at Sunderland on Saturday:
Matthew Briggs (for Fulham v Middlesbrough in May 2007)
Age 16 years and 65 days
Isaiah Brown (for West Bromwich Albion v Wigan Athletic, May
2013)
Age 16 years and 117 days
Aaron Lennon (for Leeds United v Tottenham Hotspur, August
2003)
Age 16 years and 129 days
Rushian Hepburn-Murphy (for Aston Villa v Sunderland, March
2015)
Age 16 years and 176 days
Jose Baxter (for Everton v Blackburn Rovers, August 2008)
Age 16 years and 191 days
Gary McSheffrey (Coventry City v Aston Villa, February 1999)
Age 16 years and 198 days
Jack Robinson (Liverpool v Hull City, May 2010)
Age 16 years and 250 days
Jack Wilshere (Arsenal v Blackburn Rovers, September 2008)
Age 16 years and 256 days
(Compiled by Infostrada Sports, edited by Tony Jimenez)