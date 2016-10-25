Oct 25 Walter Zenga has been sacked as manager of Wolves after less than three months in charge, British media reported.

The 56-year-old former Italy goalkeeper is the sixth manager to depart the Championship club in four and a half years.

Zenga was appointed in succession to Kenny Jackett on July 30, seven days before the start of the season and shortly before the club was bought by the Chinese conglomerate Fosun International.

Under Zenga, a former manager of Sampdoria, Wolves won just four of his 14 games in charge and lie 18th in the table.

