LONDON, April 17 Former Italy international Gianfranco Zola has resigned as manager of English Championship Birmingham City after a 2-0 home defeat by Burton Albion left them three points off the relegation zone.

Zola was appointed in December after Birmingham sacked Gary Rowett with the club in seventh place in the league and well-positioned to make the promotion playoffs.

Birmingham announced the resignation on Twitter, shortly after their latest defeat.

City are in 20th place, three points above the relegation positions to the third-tier League One.

Former Chelsea forward Zola previously managed West Ham United and Watford in England.

