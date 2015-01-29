LONDON Jan 29 Chelsea striker Diego Costa will contest the Football Association's violent conduct charge for his alleged stamp on Liverpool's Emre Can, British media reported on Thursday.

The Brazilian-born Spain striker faces a potential three-game ban after he appeared to tread down on the 21-year-old German early in the first half of their League Cup semi-final, second leg at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday.

Should he fail in his challenge he would miss Saturday's top-of-the-table clash against Manchester City as well as games at Aston Villa and home to Everton.

Costa was later involved in a second stamping furore involving Liverpool's Slovakian defender Martin Skrtel, but the FA said they would not take any action over that incident.

Chelsea reached the League Cup final thanks to a towering header from Branislav Ivanovic in extra time to give them a 1-0 victory on the night and 2-1 aggregate success.

Chelsea, who cancelled their usual pre-match news conference ahead of the City game, are five points clear at the top of the table. (Reporting by Toby Davis, editing by Pritha Sarkar)