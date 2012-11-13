TALLINN Nov 13 Estonia soccer player Oliver Konsa has been arrested on suspicion of dealing in illegal drugs and has been suspended by his club, local media said on Tuesday.

Konsa, 27, has played with the national side 20 times but was not in the squad for two international friendlies against Oman and the United Arab Emirates this month.

The striker was arrested by police on Monday with three others suspected of distributing cocaine. Konsa has not yet been charged.

Nomme Kalju, Konsa's club who are 2012 Estonian champions, suspended the player immediately.

"It is very sad. We are shocked by this news," said Nomme Kalju sporting director Sergei Terehhov. (Reporting by David Mardiste, editing by Mark Meadows)