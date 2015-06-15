June 15 An incredible 70 goals were scored in three Estonian Cup first- round matches including a truly astonishing 36-0 victory for FC Infonet over Virtsu Jalgpalliklubi.

Top-flight Infonet, based in the capital Tallinn, led non-league Virtsu 13-0 at halftime and netted 23 goals after the interval. Defender Trevor Elhi bagged 10 goals and 11 different players got on the scoresheet.

The result was identical to the highest score in British soccer history when Arbroath overwhelmed Bon Accord 36-0 in a Scottish Cup game in 1885.

Kuressaare crushed Rapla Lokomotiv 20-0 and Trans Narva battered Eestimaa Kasakad 14-0 in other Estonian Cup matches in the past week.

The highest scoreline recorded in an official football match was when AS Adema beat Stade Olympique l'Emyrne 149-0 in Madagascar in 2002.

L'Emyrne, however, intentionally lost the game against their bitter rivals in protest over refereeing decisions in a previous match. They deliberately scored 149 own goals. (Reporting by Ed Osmond; editing by Justin Palmer)