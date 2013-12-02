(Removes erroneous reference to Ireland in second para)

TALLINN Dec 2 The Public Prosecutor's office in Estonia said on Monday it had charged 11 men for match-fixing in 2011 and 2012.

The office said in a statement that the charges related to 12 domestic league games, three Europa League matches and a fixture in Lithuania.

The 11 men approached footballers in Estonia, Lithuania and Ukraine who were prepared to fix games for money, the statement read.

The accused are alleged to have pocketed 108,000 euros ($147,000) from the scam.

Last week two men were charged with conspiracy to defraud as part of an investigation into match-fixing in English lower-league soccer.

Earlier this year an inquiry by European police forces, Europol and national prosecutors uncovered a global betting scam run from Singapore.

About 680 suspicious matches, including the Champions League and qualifying games for the World Cup and European Championships, were identified in the probe.

($1 = 0.7345 euros) (Reporting by David Mardiste, editing by Tony Jimenez)