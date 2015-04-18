ADDIS ABABA, April 18 Ethiopia's Portuguese coach Mariano Barreto will leave his post at the end of this month, a year before his two-year contract ends, the Ethiopian Football Federation said on Saturday.

Barreto, a former Ghana coach and assistant manager of Russian side Dynamo Moscow, signed a two-year deal in 2014 but failed to guide the Horn of Africa country to this year's African Nations Cup.

The 58-year old's contract will be terminated by mutual consent on April 30.

Ethiopia -- nicknamed the "Walyas" after a breed of antelope found in the country -- last qualified to the Nations Cup in 2013, the first time for three decades.

The team also reached the knockout round of qualifiers for last year's World Cup in Brazil but lost over two legs to continental heavyweights Nigeria.

Grouped alongside Algeria and Seychelles, Ethiopia kick off their campaign for a place in the 2017 African Nations Cup at home to Lesotho in mid-June.