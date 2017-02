MOSCOW Aug 23 Samuel Eto'o is set to leave Inter Milan and join Anzhi Makhachkala after the two clubs agreed terms, the Russian club said on Tuesday.

Eto'o, 30, made his name in Spain with Real Madrid and Real Mallorca before winning the 2006 and 2009 Champions League with Barcelona. He joined Inter in 2009 and won a Serie A, Italian Cup and Champions League treble in his first season.

