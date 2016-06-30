SHOWCASE-Soccer-Five memorable Chelsea v Arsenal matches
LONDON, Feb 2 We look back at five standout clashes between Arsenal and Chelsea:
June 30 (Gracenote) - Results from the UEFA Europa League Qualifying Round 1 first leg matches on Thursday Qualifying Round 1 Thursday, June 30, first leg Valur (Iceland) - Brondby (Denmark) 1-4 (halftime: 0-0) Breidablik (Iceland) - FK Jelgava (Latvia) 2-3 (halftime: 1-3) KR (Iceland) - Glenavon (Northern Ireland) 2-1 (halftime: 1-1) Hearts (Scotland) - FC Infonet (Estonia) 2-1 (halftime: 2-1) Shamrock Rovers (Ireland) - RoPS Rovaniemi (Finland) 0-2 (halftime: 0-1) Shkendija 79 (FYR Macedonia) - Cracovia Krakow (Poland) 2-0 (halftime: 1-0) Aberdeen (Scotland) - CS Fola Esch (Luxembourg) 3-1 (halftime: 0-0) Linfield (Northern Ireland) - Cork City (Ireland) 0-1 (halftime: 0-0) Cukaricki (Serbia) - Ordabasy (Kazakhstan) 3-0 (halftime: 0-0) La Fiorita (San Marino) - Debrecen (Hungary) 0-5 (halftime: 0-2) Gap Connah's Quay (Wales) - Stabaek (Norway) 0-0 (halftime: 0-0) Spartak Trnava (Slovakia) - Hibernians (Malta) 3-0 (halftime: 2-0) Domzale (Slovenia) - FC Lusitans (Andorra) 3-1 (halftime: 3-1) NSI Runavik (Faroe Islands) - Shakhter Soligorsk (Belarus) 0-2 (halftime: 0-1) Teuta Durres (Albania) - Kairat Almaty (Kazakhstan) 0-1 (halftime: 0-0) Beroe Stara Zagora (Bulgaria) - Radnik Bijeljina (Bosnia & Herzegovina) 0-0 (halftime: 0-0) Maccabi Tel Aviv (Israel) - ND Gorica (Slovenia) 3-0 (halftime: 2-0) AEK Larnaca (Cyprus) - Folgore/Falciano (San Marino) 3-0 (halftime: 3-0) FC Differdange 03 (Luxembourg) - Cliftonville (Northern Ireland) 1-1 (halftime: 1-0) Midtjylland (Denmark) - Suduva Marijampole (Lithuania) 1-0 (halftime: 0-0) FC Vaduz (Liechtenstein) - Sileks Kratovo (FYR Macedonia) 3-1 (halftime: 2-0) FK Qabala (Azerbaijan) - FC Samtredia (Georgia) 5-1 (halftime: 3-0) Kukesi (Albania) - Rudar (Montenegro) 1-1 (halftime: 1-0) Odd Grenland (Norway) - IFK Mariehamn (Finland) 2-0 (halftime: 0-0) Siroki Brijeg (Bosnia & Herzegovina) - Birkirkara (Malta) 1-1 (halftime: 1-1) Zimbru Chisinau (Moldova) - Chikhura Sachkere (Georgia) 0-1 (halftime: 0-1) AIK Stockholm (Sweden) - Bala Town (Wales) 2-0 (halftime: 1-0) Europa FC (Gibraltar) - Pyunik Yerevan (Armenia) 2-0 (halftime: 2-0) IFK Gothenburg (Sweden) - Llandudno FC (Wales) 5-0 (halftime: 3-0) Slavia Sofia (Bulgaria) - Zaglebie Lubin (Poland) 1-0 (halftime: 0-0) Atlantas Klaipeda (Lithuania) - HJK Helsinki (Finland) 0-2 (halftime: 0-0) Balzan FC (Malta) - Neftchi Baku (Azerbaijan) 0-2 (halftime: 0-1) Banants Yerevan (Armenia) - Omonia Nicosia (Cyprus) 0-1 (halftime: 0-1) Dinamo Minsk (Belarus) - FK Spartaks Jurmala (Latvia) 2-1 (halftime: 1-0) FC Levadia Tallinn (Estonia) - HB (Faroe Islands) 1-1 (halftime: 0-1) Sloboda Tuzla (Bosnia & Herzegovina) - Beitar Jerusalem (Israel) 0-0 (halftime: 0-0) Trakai (Lithuania) - Kalju Nomme (Estonia) 2-1 (halftime: 0-1) Videoton FC (Hungary) - FC Zaria Balti (Moldova) 3-0 (halftime: 1-0) Bokelj (Montenegro) - Vojvodina Novi Sad (Serbia) 1-1 (halftime: 1-1) FC Admira Wacker Moedling (Austria) - Spartak Myjava (Slovakia) 1-1 (halftime: 1-0) FK Ventspils (Latvia) - Vikingur (Faroe Islands) 2-0 (halftime: 2-0) UE Santa Coloma (Andorra) - Lokomotiva Zagreb (Croatia) 1-3 (halftime: 0-1) Dila Gori (Georgia) - Shirak Gyumri (Armenia) 1-0 (halftime: 1-0) FK Aktobe (Kazakhstan) - MTK Hungaria (Hungary) 1-1 (halftime: 1-1) Tuesday, June 28, first leg St. Patrick's Athletic (Ireland) - Jeunesse Esch (Luxembourg) 1-0 (halftime: 1-0) Kapaz Ganca (Azerbaijan) - Dacia Chisinau (Moldova) 0-0 (halftime: 0-0) Partizani (Albania) - Slovan Bratislava (Slovakia) 0-0 (halftime: 0-0) Rabotnicki Skopje (FYR Macedonia) - Buducnost Podgorica (Montenegro) 1-1 (halftime: 0-1)
