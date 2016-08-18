Soccer-No ordinary suburban Sunday as Sutton produce Cup magic
LONDON, Jan 29 The corrugated stands shook, 'Que Sera Sera' rang out in time-honoured fashion and ecstatic fans danced for joy in the rain with absolutely no intention of going home.
Aug 18 (Gracenote) - Results from the UEFA Europa League play-offs first leg matches on Thursday Play-off round Thursday, August 18, first leg AS Trencin (Slovakia) - Rapid Vienna (Austria) 0-4 (halftime: 0-1) FC Arouca (Portugal) - Olympiakos Piraeus (Greece) 0-1 (halftime: 0-1) Sassuolo (Italy) - Red Star Belgrade (Serbia) 3-0 (halftime: 2-0) Gent (Belgium) - KF Shkendija (FYR Macedonia) 2-1 (halftime: 1-1) FC Astra (Romania) - West Ham United (England) 1-1 (halftime: 0-1) Fenerbahce (Turkey) - Grasshoppers Zurich (Switzerland) 3-0 (halftime: 1-0) Lokomotiva Zagreb (Croatia) - Racing Genk (Belgium) 2-2 (halftime: 0-1) Panathinaikos (Greece) - Brondby (Denmark) 3-0 (halftime: 1-0) Vojvodina Novi Sad (Serbia) - AZ Alkmaar (Netherlands) 0-3 (halftime: 0-2) Istanbul Basaksehir (Turkey) - Shakhtar Donetsk (Ukraine) 1-2 (halftime: 0-2) AEK Larnaca (Cyprus) - Slovan Liberec (Czech Republic) 0-1 (halftime: 0-1) Austria Vienna (Austria) - Rosenborg Trondheim (Norway) 2-1 (halftime: 0-0) FK Qabala (Azerbaijan) - Maribor (Slovenia) 3-1 (halftime: 1-1) IFK Gothenburg (Sweden) - Qarabag Agdam (Azerbaijan) 1-0 (halftime: 0-0) Maccabi Tel Aviv (Israel) - Hajduk Split (Croatia) 2-1 (halftime: 1-0) Slavia Prague (Czech Republic) - Anderlecht (Belgium) 0-3 (halftime: 0-0) FC Krasnodar (Russia) - Partizani (Albania) 4-0 (halftime: 3-0) Midtjylland (Denmark) - Osmanlispor (Turkey) 0-1 (halftime: 0-1) SonderjyskE (Denmark) - Sparta Prague (Czech Republic) 0-0 (halftime: 0-0) Dynamo Tbilisi (Georgia) - PAOK Salonika (Greece) 0-3 (halftime: 0-1) FC Astana (Kazakhstan) - BATE Borisov (Belarus) 2-0 (halftime: 0-0) Wednesday, August 17, first leg Beitar Jerusalem (Israel) - St Etienne (France) 1-2 (halftime: 1-2)
LONDON, Jan 29 The corrugated stands shook, 'Que Sera Sera' rang out in time-honoured fashion and ecstatic fans danced for joy in the rain with absolutely no intention of going home.
LONDON, Jan 29 As the number of Premier League clubs knocked out of this season's FA Cup by lower division opponents reached six on Sunday, debate intensified over whether the competition was being devalued by leading teams resting so many players.
OYEM, Gabon, Jan 29 Ghana reached the African Nations Cup semi-finals for the sixth time in a row after brothers Jordan and Andre Ayew secured a 2-1 win over the Democratic Republic of Congo in a rough-and-tumble match on Sunday.