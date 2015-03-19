March 19 (Infostrada Sports) - Results from the UEFA Europa League Last 16 second leg matches on Thursday Last 16 Thursday, March 19, second leg Ajax Amsterdam (Netherlands) - Dnipro Dnipropetrovsk (Ukraine) 2-1 (halftime: 0-0, 90 mins: 1-0) AET First leg: Dnipro Dnipropetrovsk - Ajax Amsterdam 1-0. Dnipro Dnipropetrovsk win on away goals after 2-2 on aggregate. Besiktas (Turkey) - Club Bruges (Belgium) 1-3 (halftime: 0-0) First leg: Club Bruges - Besiktas 2-1. Club Bruges win 5-2 on aggregate. Inter Milan (Italy) - VfL Wolfsburg (Germany) 1-2 (halftime: 0-1) First leg: VfL Wolfsburg - Inter Milan 3-1. VfL Wolfsburg win 5-2 on aggregate. Sevilla (Spain) - Villarreal (Spain) 2-1 (halftime: 0-0) First leg: Villarreal - Sevilla 1-3. Sevilla win 5-2 on aggregate. Torino (Italy) - Zenit St Petersburg (Russia) 1-0 (halftime: 0-0) First leg: Zenit St Petersburg - Torino 2-0. Zenit St Petersburg win 2-1 on aggregate. AS Roma (Italy) - Fiorentina (Italy) 0-3 (halftime: 0-3) First leg: Fiorentina - AS Roma 1-1. Fiorentina win 4-1 on aggregate. Dynamo Kiev (Ukraine) - Everton (England) 5-2 (halftime: 3-1) First leg: Everton - Dynamo Kiev 2-1. Dynamo Kiev win 6-4 on aggregate. Dynamo Moscow (Russia) - Napoli (Italy) 0-0 (halftime: 0-0) First leg: Napoli - Dynamo Moscow 3-1. Napoli win 3-1 on aggregate.