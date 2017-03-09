March 9 (Gracenote) - Results from the UEFA Europa League Last 16 first leg matches on Thursday
Last 16
Thursday, March 9, first leg
Gent (Belgium) - Racing Genk (Belgium) 2-5 (halftime: 1-4)
Celta Vigo (Spain) - FC Krasnodar (Russia) 2-1 (halftime: 0-0)
Olympiakos Piraeus (Greece) - Besiktas (Turkey) 1-1 (halftime: 1-0)
Olympique Lyon (France) - AS Roma (Italy) 4-2 (halftime: 1-2)
Schalke 04 (Germany) - Borussia Moenchengladbach (Germany) 1-1 (halftime: 1-1)
APOEL Nicosia (Cyprus) - Anderlecht (Belgium) 0-1 (halftime: 0-1)
FC Copenhagen (Denmark) - Ajax Amsterdam (Netherlands) 2-1 (halftime: 1-1)
Rostov (Russia) - Manchester United (England) 1-1 (halftime: 0-1)