UPDATE 2-Soccer-Bayern run riot again to crush dispirited Arsenal 10-2 on aggregate
* Arsenal exit at last 16 stage for seventh consecutive season (Adds quotes)
Oct 24 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the UEFA Europa League Group A matches on Thursday Thursday, October 24 Swansea City (Wales) 1 Kuban Krasnodar (Russia) 1 Valencia (Spain) 5 St Gallen (Switzerland) 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Swansea City 3 2 1 0 5 1 7 2 Valencia 3 2 0 1 7 4 6 ------------------------- 3 St Gallen 3 1 0 2 3 6 3 4 Kuban Krasnodar 3 0 1 2 1 5 1 1-2: Next round
NAPLES, Italy, March 7 Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos performed another rescue act to wreck Napoli's brave comeback attempt and take the Champions League title-holders into the quarter-finals on Tuesday after they had taken a first-half battering.
LONDON, March 7 Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger blamed a "scandalous" refereeing decision for his team's 5-1 humiliation by Bayern Munich on Tuesday, which sent them out of the Champions League at the last-16 stage for the seventh season in a row.