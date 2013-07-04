Soccer-Everyone at Liverpool playing for his future, says Klopp
Feb 28 Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp said everyone at the Premier League club was playing for his future following Monday's 3-1 loss by struggling champions Leicester City.
July 4 (Infostrada Sports) - Results from the UEFA Europa League Qualification Round 1 first leg matches on Thursday Qualification Round 1 Thursday, July 4, first leg IBV (Iceland) - HB (Faroe Islands) 1-1 (halftime: 1-0) Breidablik (Iceland) - FC Santa Coloma (Andorra) 4-0 (halftime: 3-0) KR (Iceland) - Glentoran (Northern Ireland) 0-0 (halftime: 0-0) La Fiorita (San Marino) - Valletta FC (Malta) 0-3 (halftime: 0-1) Domzale (Slovenia) - FC Astra (Romania) 0-1 (halftime: 0-0) Crusaders (Northern Ireland) - Rosenborg Trondheim (Norway) 1-2 (halftime: 1-1) Drogheda United (Ireland) - Malmo (Sweden) 0-0 (halftime: 0-0) Sarajevo (Bosnia & Herzegovina) - Libertas (San Marino) 1-0 (halftime: 1-0) Rudar (Montenegro) - MIKA Ashtarak (Armenia) 1-0 (halftime: 1-0) Fehervar (Hungary) - Mladost (Montenegro) 2-1 (halftime: 2-1) Zalgiris Vilnius (Lithuania) - St. Patrick's Athletic (Ireland) 2-2 (halftime: 1-0) Airbus UK (Wales) - FK Ventspils (Latvia) 1-1 (halftime: 0-0) Levski Sofia (Bulgaria) - Irtysh Pavlodar (Kazakhstan) 0-0 (halftime: 0-0) Prestatyn Town (Wales) - SK Liepajas Metalurgs (Latvia) 1-2 (halftime: 1-1) Teuta Durres (Albania) - Dacia Chisinau (Moldova) 3-1 (halftime: 1-1) Vikingur (Faroe Islands) - Inter Turku (Finland) 1-1 (halftime: 0-1) FC Tiraspol (Moldova) - Skonto FC (Latvia) 0-1 (halftime: 0-0) Laci (Albania) - FC Differdange 03 (Luxembourg) 0-1 (halftime: 0-0) Torpedo Kutaisi (Georgia) - Zilina (Slovakia) 0-3 (halftime: 0-0) Tromso (Norway) - MIK Celje (Slovenia) 1-2 (halftime: 1-0) Suduva Marijampole (Lithuania) - FK Turnovo (Macedonia FYR) 2-2 (halftime: 1-2) Flora Tallinn (Estonia) - Kukesi (Albania) 1-1 (halftime: 1-0) Hibernians (Malta) - Vojvodina Novi Sad (Serbia) 1-4 (halftime: 0-2) Inter Baku (Azerbaijan) - IFK Mariehamn (Finland) 1-1 (halftime: 1-0) Jeunesse Esch (Luxembourg) - TPS Turku (Finland) 2-0 (halftime: 1-0) Kruoja Pakruojis (Lithuania) - Dinamo Minsk (Belarus) 0-3 (halftime: 0-0) FK Teteks Tetovo (Macedonia FYR) - Pyunik Yerevan (Armenia) 1-1 (halftime: 0-0) Celik (Montenegro) - Honved (Hungary) 1-4 (halftime: 1-2) UE Santa Coloma (Andorra) - Zrinjski (Bosnia & Herzegovina) 1-3 (halftime: 1-0) Gandzasar Kapan (Armenia) - FK Aktobe (Kazakhstan) 1-2 (halftime: 0-0) Milsami Orhei (Moldova) - F91 Dudelange (Luxembourg) 1-0 (halftime: 1-0) Astana (Kazakhstan) - Botev Plovdiv (Bulgaria) 0-1 (halftime: 0-1) Chikhura Sachkere (Georgia) - FC Vaduz (Liechtenstein) (II) 0-0 (halftime: 0-0) Wednesday, July 3, first leg IF (Faroe Islands) - Linfield (Northern Ireland) 0-2 (halftime: 0-0) Tuesday, July 2, first leg Bala Town (Wales) - FC Levadia Tallinn (Estonia) 1-0 (halftime: 1-0) Trans Narva (Estonia) - Gefle (Sweden) 0-3 (halftime: 0-1) Metalurg Skopje (Macedonia FYR) - Garabagh Agdam (Azerbaijan) 0-1 (halftime: 0-0) Sliema Wanderers (Malta) - Khazar Lenkoran (Azerbaijan) 1-1 (halftime: 0-1)
Feb 28 Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp said everyone at the Premier League club was playing for his future following Monday's 3-1 loss by struggling champions Leicester City.
Feb 28 Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane believes he is one of the best strikers in the world after his hat-trick in Sunday's 4-0 win over Stoke City took him past 20 goals in all competitions for a third successive season.
Feb 28 Chelsea wing back Victor Moses will temporarily cast aside the fond memories of his time at West Ham United when the London rivals meet in the Premier League at the London Stadium on Monday.