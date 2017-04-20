UPDATE 2-Sky wins Italy's Champions League rights in blow to Mediaset
* Rival Mediaset bid in excess of 230 million euros (Updates with Sky, Mediaset statements, further source on offer)
April 20 (Gracenote) - Results from the UEFA Europa League Quarterfinal second leg matches on Thursday Quarterfinal Thursday, April 20, second leg Besiktas (Turkey) - Olympique Lyon (France) 2-1 (halftime: 1-1, 90 mins: 2-1, penalty shootout: 6-7) First leg: Olympique Lyon - Besiktas 2-1. Olympique Lyon win 7-6 on penalties after 3-3 on aggregate. Manchester United (England) - Anderlecht (Belgium) 2-1 (halftime: 1-1, 90 mins: 1-1) AET First leg: Anderlecht - Manchester United 1-1. Manchester United win 3-2 on aggregate. Racing Genk (Belgium) - Celta Vigo (Spain) 1-1 (halftime: 0-0) First leg: Celta Vigo - Racing Genk 3-2. Celta Vigo win 4-3 on aggregate. Schalke 04 (Germany) - Ajax Amsterdam (Netherlands) 3-2 (halftime: 0-0, 90 mins: 2-0) AET First leg: Ajax Amsterdam - Schalke 04 2-0. Ajax Amsterdam win 4-3 on aggregate.
HONG KONG, June 14 - China's top soccer clubs have until Sunday to respond to plans to introduce a transfer levy in an attempt to curb spiralling expenditure on overseas players.
MADRID, June 14 Spanish soccer champions Real Madrid said on Wednesday they were confident their star player Cristiano Ronaldo, who faces accusations of committing tax fraud in the country, acted legally.