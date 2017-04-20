April 20 (Gracenote) - Results from the UEFA Europa League Quarterfinal second leg matches on Thursday Quarterfinal Thursday, April 20, second leg Besiktas (Turkey) - Olympique Lyon (France) 2-1 (halftime: 1-1, 90 mins: 2-1, penalty shootout: 6-7) First leg: Olympique Lyon - Besiktas 2-1. Olympique Lyon win 7-6 on penalties after 3-3 on aggregate. Manchester United (England) - Anderlecht (Belgium) 2-1 (halftime: 1-1, 90 mins: 1-1) AET First leg: Anderlecht - Manchester United 1-1. Manchester United win 3-2 on aggregate. Racing Genk (Belgium) - Celta Vigo (Spain) 1-1 (halftime: 0-0) First leg: Celta Vigo - Racing Genk 3-2. Celta Vigo win 4-3 on aggregate. Schalke 04 (Germany) - Ajax Amsterdam (Netherlands) 3-2 (halftime: 0-0, 90 mins: 2-0) AET First leg: Ajax Amsterdam - Schalke 04 2-0. Ajax Amsterdam win 4-3 on aggregate.