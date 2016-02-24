Feb 24 (Infostrada Sports) - Results from the UEFA Europa League Last 32 second leg matches on Wednesday Last 32 Wednesday, February 24, second leg Braga (Portugal) - Sion (Switzerland) 2-2 (halftime: 1-2) First leg: Sion - Braga 1-2. Braga win 4-3 on aggregate. Next Fixtures (GMT): Last 32 Thursday, February 25, second leg Lokomotiv Moscow (Russia) v Fenerbahce (Turkey) (1600) Athletic Club (Spain) v Olympique Marseille (France) (1800) Lazio (Italy) v Galatasaray (Turkey) (1800) Liverpool (England) v FC Augsburg (Germany) (1800) Rapid Vienna (Austria) v Valencia (Spain) (1800) Schalke 04 (Germany) v Shakhtar Donetsk (Ukraine) (1800) Bayer Leverkusen (Germany) v Sporting (Portugal) (1800) FK Krasnodar (Russia) v Sparta Prague (Czech Republic) (1800) FC Basel (Switzerland) v St Etienne (France) (2005) Porto (Portugal) v Borussia Dortmund (Germany) (2005) Manchester United (England) v Midtjylland (Denmark) (2005) Tottenham Hotspur (England) v Fiorentina (Italy) (2005) Napoli (Italy) v Villarreal (Spain) (2005) Molde (Norway) v Sevilla (Spain) (2005) Olympiakos Piraeus (Greece) v Anderlecht (Belgium) (2005)