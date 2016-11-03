Soccer-Barcelona to meet Atletico in mouth-watering Cup semi-final
BARCELONA, Jan 27 Holders Barcelona were drawn with 10-times winners Atletico Madrid in the King's Cup semi-finals on Friday and Celta Vigo will play Alaves in the other tie.
Nov 3 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the UEFA Europa League Group D matches on Thursday Thursday, November 3 Zenit St Petersburg (Russia) 2 Dundalk (Ireland) 1 Maccabi Tel Aviv (Israel) 0 AZ Alkmaar (Netherlands) 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Zenit St Petersburg 4 4 0 0 13 5 12 2 Maccabi Tel Aviv 4 1 1 2 5 6 4 ------------------------- 3 Dundalk 4 1 1 2 4 5 4 4 AZ Alkmaar 4 0 2 2 2 8 2 1-2: Next round
Jan 27 Asian club champions Jeonbuk Motors of South Korea have appealed to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) against their ban from the 2017 Asian Champions League, CAS said on Friday.
