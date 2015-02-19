Feb 19 (Infostrada Sports) - Results from the UEFA Europa League Last 32 first leg matches on Thursday
Last 32
Thursday, February 19, first leg
Ajax Amsterdam (Netherlands) - Legia Warsaw (Poland) 1-0 (halftime: 1-0)
Anderlecht (Belgium) - Dynamo Moscow (Russia) 0-0 (halftime: 0-0)
Celtic (Scotland) - Inter Milan (Italy) 3-3 (halftime: 2-3)
En Avant Guingamp (France) - Dynamo Kiev (Ukraine) 2-1 (halftime: 0-1)
Liverpool (England) - Besiktas (Turkey) 1-0 (halftime: 0-0)
Sevilla (Spain) - Borussia Moenchengladbach (Germany) 1-0 (halftime: 0-0)
Tottenham Hotspur (England) - Fiorentina (Italy) 1-1 (halftime: 1-1)
Villarreal (Spain) - Salzburg (Austria) 2-1 (halftime: 1-0)
AaB Aalborg (Denmark) - Club Bruges (Belgium) 1-3 (halftime: 0-2)
AS Roma (Italy) - Feyenoord (Netherlands) 1-1 (halftime: 1-0)
Young Boys (Switzerland) - Everton (England) 1-4 (halftime: 1-3)
Dnipro Dnipropetrovsk (Ukraine) - Olympiakos Piraeus (Greece) 2-0 (halftime: 0-0)
PSV Eindhoven (Netherlands) - Zenit St Petersburg (Russia) 0-1 (halftime: 0-0)
Torino (Italy) - Athletic Club (Spain) 2-2 (halftime: 2-1)
Trabzonspor (Turkey) - Napoli (Italy) 0-4 (halftime: 0-3)
VfL Wolfsburg (Germany) - Sporting (Portugal) 2-0 (halftime: 0-0)