Soccer-My dream has died, says Ranieri
LONDON, Feb 24 Claudio Ranieri said his "dream died" when he was sacked by Leicester City nine months after leading them to the Premier League title against all the odds.
Aug 2 (Infostrada Sports) - Results from the UEFA Europa League Qualification Round 3 first leg matches on Thursday Qualification Round 3 Thursday, August 2, first leg FC Admira Wacker Modling (Austria) - Sparta Prague (Czech Republic) 0-2 (halftime: 0-1) Athletic Bilbao (Spain) - Slaven Belupo Koprivnica (Croatia) 3-1 (halftime: 2-1) Sarajevo (Bosnia & Herzegovina) - Zeta Golubovci (Montenegro) 2-1 (halftime: 2-1) Vojvodina Novi Sad (Serbia) - Rapid Vienna (Austria) 2-1 (halftime: 0-0) Dundee United (Scotland) - Dynamo Moscow (Russia) 2-2 (halftime: 1-0) Eskisehirspor (Turkey) - Olympique Marseille (France) 1-1 (halftime: 0-0) Hajduk Split (Croatia) - Inter Milan (Italy) 0-3 (halftime: 0-2) St. Patrick's Athletic (Ireland) - Hanover 96 (Germany) 0-3 (halftime: 0-1) Red Star Belgrade (Serbia) - Omonia Nicosia (Cyprus) 0-0 (halftime: 0-0) Fehervar (Hungary) - Ghent (Belgium) 1-0 (halftime: 0-0) Horsens (Denmark) - Elfsborg Boras (Sweden) 1-1 (halftime: 0-0) Asteras Tripolis (Greece) - Maritimo (Portugal) 1-1 (halftime: 0-0) FK Gomel (Belarus) - Liverpool (England) 0-1 (halftime: 0-0) Racing Genk (Belgium) - FK Aktobe (Kazakhstan) 2-1 (halftime: 2-1) Twente Enschede (Netherlands) - Mlada Boleslav (Czech Republic) 2-0 (halftime: 0-0) Servette (Switzerland) - Rosenborg Trondheim (Norway) 1-1 (halftime: 0-0) Steaua Bucharest (Romania) - Spartak Trnava (Slovakia) 0-1 (halftime: 0-1) Heerenveen (Netherlands) - Rapid Bucharest (Romania) 4-0 (halftime: 1-0) AIK Stockholm (Sweden) - Lech Poznan (Poland) 3-0 (halftime: 0-0) APOEL Nicosia (Cyprus) - Aalesund (Norway) 2-1 (halftime: 1-1) Bnei Yehuda (Israel) - PAOK Salonika (Greece) 0-2 (halftime: 0-0) Kalmar (Sweden) - Young Boys (Switzerland) 1-0 (halftime: 1-0) Ruch Chorzow (Poland) - Viktoria Plzen (Czech Republic) 0-2 (halftime: 0-0) Ried (Austria) - Legia Warsaw (Poland) 2-1 (halftime: 0-0) Tromso (Norway) - Metalurg Donetsk (Ukraine) 1-1 (halftime: 1-0) Arsenal Kiev (Ukraine) - Mura 05 (Slovenia) 3-0 (halftime: 1-0) Dila Gori (Georgia) - Anorthosis Famagusta (Cyprus) 0-1 (halftime: 0-0) KuPS (Finland) - Bursaspor (Turkey) 1-0 (halftime: 0-0) Anzhi Makhachkala (Russia) - Vitesse Arnhem (Netherlands) 2-0 (halftime: 0-0)
LONDON, Feb 24 Uruguayan Martin Caceres could make his Southampton debut in the English League Cup final against Manchester United on Sunday despite having not played a competitive game for 12 months, manager Claude Puel said on Friday.
Feb 24 Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho said Friday's draw for the last 16 of the Europa League against Russian side Rostov has been unkind to his team, the favourites.