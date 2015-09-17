Soccer-Woodgate returns to Middlesbrough as first-team coach
LONDON, March 28 Former defender Jonathan Woodgate has returned to Middlesbrough as first-team coach, the Premier League club said on Tuesday.
Sept 17 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the UEFA Europa League Group J matches on Thursday Thursday, September 17 Anderlecht (Belgium) 1 Monaco (France) 1 Tottenham Hotspur (England) 3 Qarabag Agdam (Azerbaijan) 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Tottenham Hotspur 1 1 0 0 3 1 3 2 Monaco 1 0 1 0 1 1 1 ------------------------- 3 Anderlecht 1 0 1 0 1 1 1 4 Qarabag Agdam 1 0 0 1 1 3 0 1-2: Next round
March 28 The Europa League offers Manchester United a great alternative route into next season's Champions League as they battle for a top four slot in the Premier League, former manager Alex Ferguson has said.