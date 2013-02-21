Feb 21 (Infostrada Sports) - Results from the UEFA Europa League Last 32 second leg matches on Thursday Last 32 Thursday, February 21, second leg Benfica (Portugal) - Bayer Leverkusen (Germany) 2-1 (halftime: 0-0) First leg: Bayer Leverkusen - Benfica 0-1. Benfica win 3-1 on aggregate. Chelsea (England) - Sparta Prague (Czech Republic) 1-1 (halftime: 0-1) First leg: Sparta Prague - Chelsea 0-1. Chelsea win 2-1 on aggregate. Fenerbahce (Turkey) - BATE Borisov (Belarus) 1-0 (halftime: 1-0) First leg: BATE Borisov - Fenerbahce 0-0. Fenerbahce win 1-0 on aggregate. Girondins Bordeaux (France) - Dynamo Kiev (Ukraine) 1-0 (halftime: 1-0) First leg: Dynamo Kiev - Girondins Bordeaux 1-1. Girondins Bordeaux win 2-1 on aggregate. Hanover 96 (Germany) - Anzhi Makhachkala (Russia) 1-1 (halftime: 0-0) First leg: Anzhi Makhachkala - Hanover 96 3-1. Anzhi Makhachkala win 4-2 on aggregate. Liverpool (England) - Zenit St Petersburg (Russia) 3-1 (halftime: 2-1) First leg: Zenit St Petersburg - Liverpool 2-0. Zenit St Petersburg win on away goals after 3-3 on aggregate. Olympiakos Piraeus (Greece) - Levante (Spain) 0-1 (halftime: 0-1) First leg: Levante - Olympiakos Piraeus 3-0. Levante win 4-0 on aggregate. Steaua Bucharest (Romania) - Ajax Amsterdam (Netherlands) 2-0 (halftime: 1-0, 90 mins: 2-0, penalty shootout: 4-2) First leg: Ajax Amsterdam - Steaua Bucharest 2-0. Steaua Bucharest win 4-2 on penalties after 2-2 on aggregate. Viktoria Plzen (Czech Republic) - Napoli (Italy) 2-0 (halftime: 0-0) First leg: Napoli - Viktoria Plzen 0-3. Viktoria Plzen win 5-0 on aggregate. CFR Cluj (Romania) - Inter Milan (Italy) 0-3 (halftime: 0-2) First leg: Inter Milan - CFR Cluj 2-0. Inter Milan win 5-0 on aggregate. Dnipro Dnipropetrovsk (Ukraine) - Basel (Switzerland) 1-1 (halftime: 0-0) First leg: Basel - Dnipro Dnipropetrovsk 2-0. Basel win 3-1 on aggregate. Lazio (Italy) - Borussia Moenchengladbach (Germany) 2-0 (halftime: 2-0) First leg: Borussia Moenchengladbach - Lazio 3-3. Lazio win 5-3 on aggregate. Metalist Kharkiv (Ukraine) - Newcastle United (England) 0-1 (halftime: 0-0) First leg: Newcastle United - Metalist Kharkiv 0-0. Newcastle United win 1-0 on aggregate. Olympique Lyon (France) - Tottenham Hotspur (England) 1-1 (halftime: 1-0) First leg: Tottenham Hotspur - Olympique Lyon 2-1. Tottenham Hotspur win 3-2 on aggregate. Racing Genk (Belgium) - VfB Stuttgart (Germany) 0-2 (halftime: 0-1) First leg: VfB Stuttgart - Racing Genk 1-1. VfB Stuttgart win 3-1 on aggregate. Rubin Kazan (Russia) - Atletico Madrid (Spain) 0-1 (halftime: 0-0) First leg: Atletico Madrid - Rubin Kazan 0-2. Rubin Kazan win 2-1 on aggregate.