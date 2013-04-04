UPDATE 2-Soccer-Tame Man City frustrated in goalless draw with Stoke
* Silva shot wide for City and Iheanacho missed in stoppage time
April 4 (Infostrada Sports) - Results from the UEFA Europa League Quarterfinal first leg matches on Thursday Quarterfinal Thursday, April 4, first leg Benfica (Portugal) - Newcastle United (England) 3-1 (halftime: 1-1) Chelsea (England) - Rubin Kazan (Russia) 3-1 (halftime: 2-1) Fenerbahce (Turkey) - Lazio (Italy) 2-0 (halftime: 0-0) Tottenham Hotspur (England) - Basel (Switzerland) 2-2 (halftime: 1-2)
* Silva shot wide for City and Iheanacho missed in stoppage time
March 8 It was arguably the greatest comeback in Champions League history and one that very few people saw coming, as punters shied away from backing Barcelona to complete an extraordinary comeback against Paris St Germain on Wednesday.
March 8 (Gracenote) - Summaries from the Champions League Last 16 second leg matches on Wednesday Wednesday, March 8 Borussia Dortmund 4 Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang 4,61,85, Christian Pulisic 59 Benfica 0 Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 65,849 - - - Barcelona 6 Luis Suarez 3, Layvin Kurzawa 40og, Lionel Messi 50pen, Neymar 88,90+1pen, Sergi Roberto