July 11 (Infostrada Sports) - Result from the UEFA Europa League Qualification Round 1 second leg match on Friday Qualification Round 1 Friday, July 11, second leg Litex Lovech (Bulgaria) - FC Veris (Moldova) 3-0 (halftime: 1-0) First leg: FC Veris - Litex Lovech 0-0. Litex Lovech win 3-0 on aggregate.