Aug 30 (Infostrada Sports) - Result from the UEFA Europa League play-offs second leg match on Friday Play-off round Friday, August 30, second leg AZ Alkmaar (Netherlands) - Atromitos Athinon (Greece) 0-2 (halftime: 0-0) First leg: Atromitos Athinon - AZ Alkmaar 1-3. AZ Alkmaar win on away goals after 3-3 on aggregate.