SHOWCASE-Soccer-Chelsea's Conte welcomes pressure from chasing pack

By William Schomberg LONDON, March 6 Chelsea coach Antonio Conte welcomed the pressure other clubs are trying to maintain on his runaway Premier League leaders and said he expected a battle until the season is over. "I think this league it will be very tough until the end," Conte told reporters after Chelsea's 2-1 win at West Ham United on Monday restored a 10-point lead at the top. The victory left Chelsea with a commanding advantage over second-placed Tottenham Hots