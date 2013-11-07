UPDATE 2-Soccer-Bayern run riot again to crush dispirited Arsenal 10-2 on aggregate
* Arsenal exit at last 16 stage for seventh consecutive season (Adds quotes)
Nov 7 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the UEFA Europa League Group A matches on Thursday Thursday, November 7 St Gallen (Switzerland) 2 Valencia (Spain) 3 Kuban Krasnodar (Russia) 1 Swansea City (Wales) 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Valencia 4 3 0 1 10 6 9 2 Swansea City 4 2 2 0 6 2 8 ------------------------- 3 St Gallen 4 1 0 3 5 9 3 4 Kuban Krasnodar 4 0 2 2 2 6 2 1-2: Next round
* Arsenal exit at last 16 stage for seventh consecutive season (Adds quotes)
NAPLES, Italy, March 7 Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos performed another rescue act to wreck Napoli's brave comeback attempt and take the Champions League title-holders into the quarter-finals on Tuesday after they had taken a first-half battering.
LONDON, March 7 Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger blamed a "scandalous" refereeing decision for his team's 5-1 humiliation by Bayern Munich on Tuesday, which sent them out of the Champions League at the last-16 stage for the seventh season in a row.